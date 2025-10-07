Ex-Devils First-Rounder Signs New Deal With Vegas

The Vegas Golden Knights have announced that they have re-signed former New Jersey Devils forward Alexander Holtz to a two-year contract that comes with an average annual value (AAV) of $837,500.

Holtz was still a restricted free agent (RFA) with the 2025-26 regular season just about here. Yet, the Golden Knights have now gotten him signed with this cheap bridge deal.

Holtz was traded by the Devils with goaltender Akira Schmid to the Vegas Golden Knights this past off-season in exchange for forward Paul Cotter. Holtz is coming off a bit of a quiet year with the Golden Knights, as he recorded four goals, eight assists, and a minus-3 rating in 53 games. This was after he set career highs with 16 goals, 12 assists, and 28 points in 82 games with the Devils in 2023-24.

Holtz was selected by the Devils with the seventh-overall pick of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. In 110 games over three seasons with the Devils, the former top prospect posted 19 goals, 15 assists, and 34 points.

Holtz will now look to put together a breakout season with the Golden Knights after signing this new two-year contract from here.