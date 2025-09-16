Ex-Devils First-Rounder Without Contract As Training Camp Nears

With training camps opening up around the NHL, five players remain unsigned restricted free agents (RFAs). Headlining that list is New Jersey Devils defenseman Luke Hughes and Anaheim Ducks forward Mason McTavish.



A former Devil is also on that list: Alexander Holtz.

In April, he concluded his first season with the Vegas Golden Knights organization after New Jersey traded him and Akira Schmid for Paul Cotter and a third-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

At the time of the trade, Vegas general manager Kelly McCrimmon told reporters, "We are taking a swing at his upside and what a change can do sometimes for young players. We have seen (that) with different players who have been brought into Vegas needing a change and have benefited by that change. That was the motivation behind acquiring Alexander Holtz. He is still a young player, and we think he is going to fit into our lineup and contribute and grow his game here.

Holtz split his time in the NHL with the Golden Knights and the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Henderson Silver Knights.

In Sin City, the winger appeared in 53 games, collecting 12 points (four goals, eight assists). With the AHL club, he scored seven goals and earned 13 points in 16 games.

His 2024-25 salary cap hit was $894,167.

During his tenure with the Devils, Holtz appeared in 110 games over three seasons. He potted 19 goals and recorded 34 points. At the 2020 NHL Draft, New Jersey drafted him seventh overall.

