Ex-Devils Forward Having Hot Start To Season

The Boston Bruins currently have a 3-1-0 record to start the 2025-26 season. Given how rough this past season went for the Bruins, there is no question that their strong start has been an early surprise.

Former New Jersey Devils forward Pavel Zacha has undoubtedly been a notable reason for the Bruins' early season success

Zacha is having an impressive start to the 2025-26 campaign. In four games on the year with the Bruins so far, the 28-year-old forward has recorded one goal, four assists, five points, and a plus-4 rating.

With numbers like these, Zacha is certainly helping provide the Bruins with some much-needed offense early on. He is also showing no signs of slowing down, as the former Devil is currently on a four-game point streak with the Bruins.

Since being traded by the Devils to the Bruins during the 2022 NHL off-season, Zacha has become a key part of Boston's forward group. Now, given the way he is starting this season, this trend is continuing in 2025-26.

The Devils selected Zacha with the sixth-overall pick of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. In 386 games over seven seasons with the Devils from 2015-16 to 2021-22, Zacha recorded 69 goals, 110 assists, and 179 points.