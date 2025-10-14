Ex-Devils Goalie Takes Next Step With Injury Recovery

Former New Jersey Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood has been sidelined for the Colorado Avalanche during the start of the 2025-26 season due to injury.

Yet, Blackwood is now another step closer to returning for the Avalanche.

The Avalanche have announced that they have assigned Blackwood to their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Colorado Eagles, on a conditioning loan.

This is a positive step in the right direction for Blackwood, as he will now get the opportunity to get into some AHL action with the Eagles as he continues to shake off the rust from his injury. Assuming he suffers no setbacks during his conditioning loan, a return to the Avalanche's roster should come after it.

The Avalanche are certainly looking forward to Blackwood's return, as the former Devil has become a key part of their roster. In 37 games with the Avalanche last season after they acquired him from the San Jose Sharks, Blackwood posted a 22-12-3 record, a 2.33 goals-against average, a .913 save percentage, and three shutouts. His strong play with the Avalanche is what helped him land a five-year, $26.25 million contract extension with them during this past season.