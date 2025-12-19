Former Devil Set To Be Inducted Into the Devils Ring Of Honor

1995 Stanley Cup champion John MacLean will be honored with induction into the New Jersey Devils Ring of Honor on January 27, the team announced. ​

MacLean joins an elite group as the fourth player to be inducted into the Ring of Honor, joining Dr. John J. Mullen, Sergei Brylin, and Jacques Lemaire in this recognition. ​

In a statement about the induction, David Blitzer, managing partner of the New Jersey Devils, shared his thoughts.

“We are proud to name John MacLean as the club’s fourth-ever inductee into the Ring of Honor,” said Blitzer. “As one of the original Devils, ‘Johnny Mac’ was an integral part in transforming this franchise from an also-ran to a Stanley Cup Champion. He will forever be remembered by fans for scoring one of the most famous goals in team history, and now he will be acknowledged for all that he meant to this organization. We look forward to celebrating with him and his family.”​

Notably, MacLean is the only player in franchise history to have recorded more than one 40-goal season, totaling three such seasons. ​With the third-most goals in a single season all-time, he spent 934 games in the NHL.

Following his playing career, MacLean became an assistant coach for the Devils. ​

The Devils will hold the induction on January 27th, before their matchup against the Winnipeg Jets.

