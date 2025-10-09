Former Devil Signs Three-Year Deal with Avangard Omsk

Former New Jersey Devil Michael McLeod has signed a three-year contract with the Kontinental Hockey League’s Avangard Omsk, the club announced Thursday.

The KHL's X account shared on October 9: “Michael McLeod is a Hawk once again!”

McLeod is no stranger to the KHL, having played last season with Barys and Omsk, where he recorded six goals and 13 assists in 35 games.

Before heading overseas, McLeod spent several seasons in the NHL with the New Jersey Devils, totaling 29 goals and 56 assists in 287 games.

McLeod, along with Dillon Dubé, Cal Foote, Alex Formenton, and Carter Hart, faced criminal allegations related to Hockey Canada’s 2018 World Junior team. The players took leaves of absence from their respective teams during the legal proceedings.

All were found not guilty in July 2025. Per the NHL, McLeod became eligible to officially sign an NHL contract as of October 15, though he could agree to terms effective October 1.

At 27 years old, McLeod hasn’t played in the NHL in nearly two years. While reports were suggesting he might return and sign with the Carolina Hurricanes for the 2025–26 season, it is now confirmed that he will continue his career overseas.

The 12th overall pick in the 2016 NHL Draft by the New Jersey Devils will not return to the NHL this season, opting instead to continue playing internationally.