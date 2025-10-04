Former Devils Big Defenseman Hits Waivers

The Pittsburgh Penguins have announced that they are placing former New Jersey Devils defenseman Ryan Graves on waivers.

In addition to Graves, the Penguins announced that they are also placing Alexander Alexeyev, Rafael Harvey-Pinard, Boko Imama, and Sam Poulin on waivers.

Graves being placed on waivers comes after he had a tough 2024-25 season with the Penguins. In 61 games with Pittsburgh this past campaign, he had one goal, three assists, and a minus-15 rating. This was after he had three goals and 14 points in 70 games with the Penguins in 2023-24.

Graves spent the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons with the Devils and was a key part of their blueline. In 153 games with the Devils over that span, the 6-foot-5 blueliner recorded 14 goals, 40 assists, 54 points, 173 hits, 287 blocks, and a plus-25 rating. This included him scoring six goals and recording a career-high 28 points in 75 games with New Jersey in 2021-22.

Graves' time with the Devils ended during the 2023 NHL off-season when he signed a six-year, $27 million contract with the Penguins in free agency. Now, he has been placed on waivers ahead of his third season with Pittsburgh and will be looking to get things back on track in 2025-26.