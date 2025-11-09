Former Devils Captain Mel Bridgman Passes Away at 70

Mel Bridgman, former captain of the New Jersey Devils, passed away yesterday at the age of 70.

Bridgman was selected first overall in the 1975 NHL Draft by the Philadelphia Flyers, where he served as team captain for two seasons.

He joined the Devils in 1983–84 and went on to play four seasons in New Jersey, serving as captain from 1984 to 1987.

Over the course of his 14-year NHL career, Bridgman played for five teams: the Philadelphia Flyers, Calgary Flames, New Jersey Devils, Detroit Red Wings, and Vancouver Canucks. He recorded 701 points (252 goals, 449 assists) in 977 regular-season games from 1975 to 1989.

Two years after retiring from professional hockey, Bridgman became the first general manager of the expansion Ottawa Senators.

The New Jersey Devils released a statement following the news of his passing:

“The New Jersey Devils remember Mel Bridgman, captain of our team for four seasons in our first decade in New Jersey. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this difficult time.”

Bridgman made a lasting impact on the Devils organization as the second captain in franchise history. During his time in New Jersey, he tallied 224 points (76 goals, 148 assists) in 288 games.