Former Devils Defender Signs With New Team

The Columbus Blue Jackets' American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Cleveland Monsters, have announced that they have signed former New Jersey Devils defenseman Will Butcher to an AHL deal for the 2025-26 season.

Butcher signing with the Monsters comes after he split the 2024-25 season between Barys Astana of the KHL and EHC Red Bull Munchen of the DEL. In 15 games with Barys Astana this past campaign, the 5-foot-10 blueliner recorded three assists and a minus-7 rating. He then had three goals, eight assists, 11 points, and a plus-7 rating in 32 games with EHC Munchen.

Butcher kicked off his NHL career with the Devils after the Metropolitan Division club signed him during the 2017 NHL off-season. From there, he played four seasons with the Devils from 2017-18 to 2020-21, where he recorded 14 goals, 92 assists, 106 points, 239 blocks, and a minus-27 rating in 238 games. This included him posting career highs with five goals, 39 assists, and 44 points in 81 games with the Devils during his rookie year. This was good enough for him to make the 2017-18 NHL All-Rookie Team.

Butcher's time with the Devils ended when he was traded to the Buffalo Sabres ahead of the 2021-22 season.