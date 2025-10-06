Former Devils Defenseman Joins New Team

Earlier this month, former New Jersey Devils defenseman Christian Jaros mutually terminated his contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Now, Jaros has found a new home.

Sparktak Moscow of the KHL has announced that they have signed Jaros to a one-year contract for the 2025-26 season.

Jaros is no stranger to the KHL, as he spent each of the last three seasons in the league. Now, he will be playing in his fourth consecutive season in the KHL after signing this one-year deal with Spartak Moscow.

Jaros appeared in 51 games this past season with CSKA Moscow of the KHL, where he posted two goals, 10 assists, 12 points, and a plus-9 rating.

Jaros spent the 2021-22 season with the New Jersey Devils, which is the last time he appeared in a regular-season game at the NHL level. In 11 games with the Devils that campaign, the 6-foot-3 defenseman recorded zero points, 10 blocks, 21 hits, and a minus-4 rating.