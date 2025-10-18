Former Devils Forward Hits Waiver Wire

A former New Jersey Devils forward has hit the waiver wire.

According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Chicago Blackhawks have placed former Devils forward Joey Anderson on waivers.

Anderson kicked off his career with the Devils, as the Metropolitan Division club selected him with the 73rd overall pick of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft. From there, Anderson played his first two NHL seasons with the Devils from 2018-19 to 2019-20, where he posted eight goals, five assists, 13 points, 58 hits, and a minus-6 rating in 52 games.

Anderson's time with the Devils ended when he was traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs during the 2020 NHL off-season in exchange for forward Andreas Johnsson.

Anderson is currently in his fourth season with the Blackhawks organization. In 18 games with the Blackhawks this past season, the former Devils forward posted one assist and a minus-2 rating. He also played in 33 games this past season with the Blackhawks' American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Rockford IceHogs, where he posted 17 goals and 27 points.