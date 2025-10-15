Former Devils Forward Missing Time With Injury

While speaking to reporters, including The Athletic's Aaron Portzline, Columbus Blue Jackets head coach Dean Evason shared that former New Jersey Devils forward Miles Wood will be out for at least a week.

Wood left the Blue Jackets' Oct. 13 contest against New Jersey after being hit with a high stick from Devils blueliner Dougie Hamilton. Now, with this update from Evason, Wood is set to miss some time.

Wood was acquired by the Blue Jackets from the Colorado Avalanche during the off-season. In three games so far this season with the Blue Jackets, the 6-foot-2 forward has recorded one goal, two hits, two penalty minutes, and a plus-1 rating. This is after he had four goals, eight points, 48 hits, and a minus-5 rating in 37 games last season with the Avalanche this past season.

Wood was selected by the Devils with the 100th overall pick of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft. In 402 games over eight seasons with the Devils from 2015-16 to 2022-23, Wood recorded 78 goals, 70 assists, 148 points, 427 penalty minutes, and 486 hits.