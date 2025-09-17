Former Devils Forward Out For Months

Former New Jersey Devils forward Tomas Nosek is set to miss a good chunk of time.

While speaking to reporters, including Florida Hockey Now's George Richards, Florida Panthers general manager Bill Zito shared that Nosek had knee surgery and will be out for months.

This is tough news for the Panthers, as Nosek has become a solid part of their fourth line. However, the Panthers will now need to adjust without having Nosek in the lineup while he continues to recover from his injury.

Nosek appeared in 59 games this past season with the Panthers, where he recorded one goal, nine points, 83 hits, and a plus-4 rating. He also played in 16 playoff games for the Panthers during their Stanley Cup championship run this spring, posting three assists and a plus-4 rating.

Nosek spent the 2023-24 season as a member of the Devils. In 36 games with the Devils that campaign, he recorded two goals, four assists, six points, 20 blocks, 33 hits, and a minus-11 rating. His time with the Devils ended when he signed a one-year, $775,000 contract with the Panthers during the 2024 NHL off-season.