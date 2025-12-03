Former New Jersey Devils Defenseman Signs With AHL Chicago Wolves

Former New Jersey Devils defenseman Callan Foote has signed a new professional contract with the AHL Chicago Wolves, the team announced.

Foote is signed to a standard AHL contract.

The 26-year-old has not played a game since the 2023-24 season. He took a leave from the New Jersey Devils after he was charged with sexual assault in connection with an alleged incident from June 2018. He was charged alongside Carter Hart, Michael McLeod, Alex Formenton, and Dillon Dube, all members of the Canada 2018 World Hockey Junior team.

All of the players were acquitted of the charges in July of this year.

They were all eligible to be re-signed by NHL teams, allowed to sign on October 15, and play on December 1st.

Of the five players, only Carter Hart signed with an NHL team, and he is expected to make his debut with the Vegas Golden Knights as soon as Tuesday.

Michael McLeod signed with Avangard Omsk in the KHL.

Foote will now join the AHL with the Carolina Hurricanes AHL affiliate.

The former first-round selection in the 2017 NHL Draft played with the Tampa Bay Lightning, Nashville Predators, and New Jersey Devils.

He will now continue his career with the Chicago Wolves.

