Fourteen Devils Players Have Limited Contracts

The New Jersey Devils missed their opportunity to acquire Quinn Hughes. While several rumors have surfaced as to why, the most probable reason they missed out was that the Devils were unable to clear cap space due to no-trade clauses.

The Devils currently have 14 players under contract with a no-trade clause, a no-movement clause, or both.

The full list is below.

Timo Meier

Jesper Bratt

Nico Hischier

Ondrej Palat

Connor Brown

Stefan Noesen

Evgenii Dadonov

Dougie Hamilton

Brett Pesce

Brendon Dillon

Johnathan Kovacevic

Jonas Siegenthaler

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

The Devils currently have $429,793 in available cap space per PuckPedia. The team is currently fifth in the Metropolitan Division with a record of 19-14-1.

The team has been linked to several trade rumors this season. If they do decide to make a trade, they would likely have to give up a strong piece of their team.

The challenge is that 14 of their players' contracts limit the Devils' trade options. With limited cap space and challenges finding the back of the net, the Devils find themselves in an tough spot.

