From BU to Buffalo: Lachance Impresses Ahead of Devils Training Camp

The New Jersey Devils’ prospects wrapped up three games at the 2025 NHL Prospect Challenge in Buffalo this past week, finishing the tournament with a 2–1 record.

They opened with a dominant 8–2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets, followed by a 4–2 victory against the host Buffalo Sabres. Their only loss came in the finale, a 6–4 setback to the Boston Bruins.

Prospect Challenge Roster Forwards: Tag Bertuzzi, Alexander Campbell, Brian Carrabes, Cole Davis, Josh Filmon, Caleb Hadland, Lenni Hämeenaho, Shane Lachance, Nathan Lecompte, Jack Malone, Matras Melovsky, David Rozsíval, Cam Squires, Dylan Wendt

Defensemen: Mikael Diotte, Seamus Casey, Jimmy Dowd Jr., Ethan Edwards, Jeremy Hanzel, Luke Reid, Jackson van de Leest

Goaltenders: Tyler Brennan, Trenten Bennett, Jakub Malek

Several players stood out during the tournament. Defenseman Seamus Casey appeared in just one game before resting for the season ahead, a decision that wasn’t surprising given his NHL experience last year following an impressive camp. Tag Bertuzzi and Mikael Diotte both finished with three points, while rookie goaltender Trenten Bennett, selected in this year’s NHL Draft, made his first start in a Devils sweater.

But the biggest impression came from Shane Lachance.

The 6-foot-5, 21-year-old defenseman played in two of the three games, collecting three points. His combination of offensive skill and physical presence, from scoring two goals to delivering big hits and even dropping the gloves, quickly put his name on the radar ahead of training camp.

Lachance was acquired from the Edmonton Oilers in March 2025 as part of a three-team deal that sent Trent Frederic out of New Jersey. A sixth-round pick in 2021, he spent the past two seasons at Boston University before turning pro.

Now, he’ll look to carry that momentum into Devils training camp, which begins tomorrow in Newark. While cracking the NHL roster won’t be easy, Lachance’s performance in Buffalo showed he could be a serious contender.