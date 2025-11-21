From Playing the Bagpipes to a Team Dinner: A History of the NHL’s Strangest Injuries

From eating pancakes to getting out of a taxi, the National Hockey League has seen a range of unique injuries.
Recently, New Jersey Devils forward Jack Hughes suffered a 'freak accident' at a team dinner. The glass-related incident required surgery and will sideline Hughes for at least 6 weeks, after which he will be re-evaluated.
This month hasn’t only seen Hughes’s unusual setback. Florida Panthers forward Eetu Luostarinen was also ruled out week-to-week following a barbecue mishap. Panthers head coach Paul Maurice gave more details on the injury on Wednesday, sharing that this situation will be hard to evaluate, as the team has not dealt with a similar injury recently.
There is debate over the oddest injury in NHL history, as the league has seen many. Here are some of the wildest, most unique injuries on record.
1. Glenn Healy - Bagpipes
Glenn Healy cut his fingers while playing the bagpipes, leaving him unable to play.
2. Erik Johnson - Golf Cart
Johnson tore two ligaments in his knee when his foot got caught while riding in a golf cart.
3. Joe Sakic - Snowblower
Sakic broke three fingers while trying to clear snow using a snowblower.
4. Darren Turcotte - Cotton Swab
While cleaning his ear with a cotton swab, Turcotte accidentally injured his eardrum, causing him to miss playing time.
5. Wade Belak - Spider Bite
Belak was bitten on his foot by a spider, which caused significant swelling and prevented him from wearing his skate, sidelining him for games.
6. John Vanbiesbrouck - Glass Coffee Table
Sound familiar, Devils fans? Vanbiesbrouck sat on his glass coffee table, which shattered, leaving him with an injured wrist.
7. Dustin Penner - Pancakes
One of the most infamous injuries was when Penner leaned over to eat a pancake and experienced a back spasm, causing him to miss time.
With unique cases like the team-dinner-glass incident and a barbecue mishap added to the mix, the NHL’s history of bizarre injuries continues to grow.