From Playing the Bagpipes to a Team Dinner: A History of the NHL’s Strangest Injuries

From eating pancakes to getting out of a taxi, the National Hockey League has seen a range of unique injuries. ​

Recently, New Jersey Devils forward Jack Hughes suffered a 'freak accident' at a team dinner. The glass-related incident required surgery and will sideline Hughes for at least 6 weeks, after which he will be re-evaluated. ​

This month hasn’t only seen Hughes’s unusual setback. Florida Panthers forward Eetu Luostarinen was also ruled out week-to-week following a barbecue mishap. ​Panthers head coach Paul Maurice gave more details on the injury on Wednesday, sharing that this situation will be hard to evaluate, as the team has not dealt with a similar injury recently. ​

There is debate over the oddest injury in NHL history, as the league has seen many. Here are some of the wildest, most unique injuries on record. ​

1. Glenn Healy - Bagpipes

Glenn Healy cut his fingers while playing the bagpipes, leaving him unable to play.

2. Erik Johnson - Golf Cart

Johnson tore two ligaments in his knee when his foot got caught while riding in a golf cart.

3. Joe Sakic - Snowblower

Sakic broke three fingers while trying to clear snow using a snowblower.

4. Darren Turcotte - Cotton Swab

While cleaning his ear with a cotton swab, Turcotte accidentally injured his eardrum, causing him to miss playing time.

5. Wade Belak - Spider Bite

Belak was bitten on his foot by a spider, which caused significant swelling and prevented him from wearing his skate, sidelining him for games.

6. John Vanbiesbrouck - Glass Coffee Table

Sound familiar, Devils fans? Vanbiesbrouck sat on his glass coffee table, which shattered, leaving him with an injured wrist.

7. Dustin Penner - Pancakes

One of the most infamous injuries was when Penner leaned over to eat a pancake and experienced a back spasm, causing him to miss time. ​

With unique cases like the team-dinner-glass incident and a barbecue mishap added to the mix, the NHL’s history of bizarre injuries continues to grow.