From Russia to Newark: Gritsyuk Prepares for Devils Training Camp

The New Jersey Devils’ rookie Arseni Gritsyuk will report to training camp in three days. After spending the past few seasons in Russia, he has officially touched down in North America and is already settling into life in Newark.

Gritsyuk, selected 129th overall by the Devils in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, is finally making strides toward the NHL.

He has spent most of his career in Russia, most recently with SKA St. Petersburg of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL). The Devils have long anticipated the winger’s arrival, and at six feet tall and 195 pounds, the 24-year-old is expected to make an impact.

Last season in the KHL, Gritsyuk appeared in 49 games, scoring 44 goals. The year before, he registered 38 points in 50 games. His offensive instincts and knack for finding the net could provide a valuable boost to the Devils’ forward group.

On August 22, Gritsyuk announced on social media that he had packed his bags for North America.

He was later spotted in Montreal before arriving in Newark after nearly 14 hours of travel.

On September 2, he was seen in a Devils jersey for the first time.

Since arriving, Gritsyuk has begun acclimating to his new surroundings. He shared photos from a classic New Jersey diner on social media, posting a shot of a hearty breakfast with the caption (translated from Russian): “Hand in the frame so you understand the portion sizes. Today is a day off, so you can afford it.”

He has also met with some of his new teammates, including offseason addition Evgenii Dadonov. Dadonov, who is also Russian, had previously said he hoped to help Gritsyuk “on and off the ice,” and has already begun doing so.

Gritsyuk is now preparing for his first NHL training camp, reporting on September 17. His adjustment to North American hockey will be closely watched as he makes his push for a roster spot with the Devils.