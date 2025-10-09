Full-Circle Moment: Devils Open Season Against Hurricanes as Brett Pesce Returns to Carolina for His 700th NHL Game

162 days later, the New Jersey Devils will once again face the Carolina Hurricanes, this time in Carolina.
The last time these two teams met, Carolina eliminated New Jersey from the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The decisive game came on April 29, when the Devils fell 5–4 in double overtime, sealing a 4–1 series loss.
Tomorrow night’s rematch will mark the Devils’ 2025–26 season opener, with puck drop set for 7:30 p.m. ET.
The Devils held their final practice at home earlier today before traveling to Carolina. There were several notable moments from the morning skate; however, one of the biggest was the return of defenseman Brett Pesce.
Evgenii Dadonov — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt
Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Dawson Mercer
Ondrej Palat — Cody Glass — Connor Brown
Paul Cotter — Luke Glendening — Arseny Gritsyuk
Zack MacEwen
Luke Hughes — Brett Pesce
Jonas Siegenthaler — Dougie Hamilton
Brenden Dillon — Simon Nemec
Dennis Cholowski — (Noesen)
Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen
Pesce had been dealing with an undisclosed injury suffered during the second period of the Devils’ final preseason game against the New York Rangers. The 30-year-old defenseman missed several practices but returned to the ice today as a full participant.
Multiple reports indicate Pesce is expected to play tomorrow in Carolina, an especially meaningful game, as it will mark his 700th career NHL appearance.
Pesce, drafted by the Hurricanes in 2013 (third round, 66th overall), spent nine seasons in Carolina, recording 198 points (39 goals, 159 assists) in 627 regular-season games, along with 21 points (5 goals, 16 assists) in 57 Stanley Cup Playoff games.
He signed a seven-year, $33 million contract with New Jersey on July 1, 2024.
Tomorrow night, Pesce will return to Carolina to face the team that drafted him, a full-circle moment as he reaches a major career milestone.
Ahead of the matchup, Pesce told Devils team reporter Amanda Stein, “I feel great. Ready to roll.”
The Devils will look to open their season on a high note, seeking redemption for last year’s playoff loss, while celebrating a milestone night for one of their own.