Game Preview: Devils vs. Islanders

The New Jersey Devils take the ice tonight for their second preseason matchup, this time against the New York Islanders. Unlike Sunday’s opener, a 5–3 loss to the Rangers, tonight’s lineup is expected to resemble a regular-season roster more closely.
This morning, the Devils held their game-day skate, and team reporter Amanda Stein shared how the lines were arranged. While not official, here’s how the Devils are projected to line up:
Forwards
Defense
Goaltenders
The Devils are icing a lineup heavy with starters, while the Islanders are taking a different approach, featuring a more prospect-laden roster. According to Andrew Gross, here’s the Islanders’ projected lineup:
Forwards
Defense
Goaltenders
While valuable for evaluation, it also raises the risk of injuries when starters play against opponents eager to prove themselves.
Another storyline is how the Devils are deploying their own players:
The Devils will look to secure their first win of the preseason tonight. The game will be broadcast on MSGSN and MSGSN2, with puck drop set for 7 p.m.