Game Preview: Devils vs. Islanders

The New Jersey Devils take the ice tonight for their second preseason matchup, this time against the New York Islanders. Unlike Sunday’s opener, a 5–3 loss to the Rangers, tonight’s lineup is expected to resemble a regular-season roster more closely.

This morning, the Devils held their game-day skate, and team reporter Amanda Stein shared how the lines were arranged. While not official, here’s how the Devils are projected to line up:

Forwards

Dadonov – Hughes – Bratt

Meier – Hischier – Mercer

Palat – Glendening – Brown

Gritsyuk – Lammiko – Halonen

Defense

Edwards – Pesce

Siegenthaler – Nemec

Hanzel – Diotte

Goaltenders

Markstrom

Roanov

Key Returns

Jack Hughes makes his preseason debut, looking to set the tone for what could be a career-defining season. If he stays healthy, Hughes is expected to help push the Devils toward a deep playoff run.

Jacob Markstrom will start in net for the first time this fall after missing the start of camp due to the birth of his child.

Storylines to Watch

The Devils are icing a lineup heavy with starters, while the Islanders are taking a different approach, featuring a more prospect-laden roster. According to Andrew Gross, here’s the Islanders’ projected lineup:

Forwards

Heineman – Ritchie – Holmstrom

Foudy – MacLean – Gauthier

Beckman – Cizikas – Gatcomb

Kuefler – Thiesing – Larson

Defense

Romanov – Boqvist

George – Bear

Aitcheson – Odelius

Goaltenders

Lennox

Hogberg

While valuable for evaluation, it also raises the risk of injuries when starters play against opponents eager to prove themselves.

Another storyline is how the Devils are deploying their own players:

Evgenii Dadonov starts on the top line with Hughes and Bratt.

Arseni Gritsyuk, who impressed with two points in his preseason debut, is slotted on the fourth line. While some expected him to get a bigger role, preseason lineups are fluid, and he’ll have opportunities to climb the depth chart with continued strong play.

Puck Drop

The Devils will look to secure their first win of the preseason tonight. The game will be broadcast on MSGSN and MSGSN2, with puck drop set for 7 p.m.