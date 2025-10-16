Game Preview: Home Opener Against the Florida Panthers

The New Jersey Devils will open their home schedule tonight, following three straight road games to begin the season. The Devils will face the Florida Panthers at Prudential Center and enter the matchup with a 2-1-0 record.

The Panthers, two-time defending Stanley Cup champions, are coming off a 4-1 loss to the Detroit Red Wings last night in Detroit. They hold a 3-2-0 record this season, having faced the Philadelphia Flyers twice, as well as the Ottawa Senators and Chicago Blackhawks.

Florida has dropped two consecutive games and will play the third contest of their five-game road trip tonight. The team started goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky last night, so there’s a chance that Daniil Tarasov could get the start against the Devils.

The Devils are coming off a 3-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets, but that victory came with several injuries, particularly in goal.

Jake Allen started that game but did not return after the second period. Jacob Markstrom took over in the third, but appeared to be in pain after a save and has since been ruled out for a couple of weeks with a lower-body injury.

As a result, Nico Daws was recalled from the AHL’s Utica Comets and is set to back up Allen in tonight’s matchup.

The Devils’ full injury report: Stefan Noesen (lower body), Johnathan Kovacevic (lower body), Marc McLaughlin (upper body), Seamus Casey (lower body), Evgenii Dadonov (fractured hand), Zack MacEwen (upper body), Jacob Markstrom (lower body)

Morning Skate Lineup:

Palat – Hughes – Bratt

Meier – Hischier – Mercer

Gritsyuk – Glass – Brown

Cotter – Glendening – Halonen

Hughes – Pesce

Siegenthaler – Hamilton

Dillon – Nemec

Daws | Allen

Despite Daws practicing in the starter’s net, team reporter Amanda Stein confirmed that he will serve as the backup tonight.

Updated Power Play Units:

PP1: Luke Hughes, Hischier, Bratt, Meier, and Jack Hughes

PP2: Hamilton, Palat, Gritsyuk, Mercer, and Glass.

Puck drop is set for 7 p.m., and all fans in attendance at Prudential Center will receive a free rally towel.