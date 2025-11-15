Game Preview: New Jersey Devils at Washington Capitals

The New Jersey Devils will head to Capital One Arena today to face the Washington Capitals. ​

The Devils are 12-4-1 after beating the Blackhawks in overtime Wednesday. ​

The Capitals are 8-8-1, having most recently played the Florida Panthers on Thursday evening. The team lost 6-3 to the Panthers. ​

Simon Nemec is the Devils' player to watch, having scored his first career hat trick on Wednesday and four goals in the last two games. ​

For the Capitals, Tom Wilson has five goals and two assists in his last 10 games for Washington.​

Injuries

On Wednesday, Zack MacEwen and Cody Glass left due to injuries and are not expected to play Saturday. ​

Another player who will not be in the lineup is Jack Hughes. Hughes underwent successful surgery after sustaining a hand injury. He is expected to be re-evaluated in six weeks.

Devils Provide Update On Jack Hughes

On Saturday, the <a href="https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-jersey-devils/game-day/simon-nemec-s-first-career-hat-trick-leads-devils-to-4-3-overtime-victory-over-blackhawks">New Jersey Devils </a>announced that star forward Jack Hughes underwent successful surgery on his finger.

​The list of injured players for the Devils now looks like: ​

J. Hughes (hand)

MacEwen (undisclosed)

Glass (undisclosed)

Hamilton (undisclosed)

Brown (undisclosed)

Pesce (upper-body)

Dadonov (hand)

Kovacevic (knee)

McLaughlin (undisclosed)

The Capitals released a much shorter injury list.

Dubois (abdominal surgery, out 3-4 months)

This is the first of four meetings this season. The teams play again on December 27, March 20, and April 2. ​

Puck drops at 7 PM as the Devils aim for their second straight win.

