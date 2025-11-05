The New Jersey Devils Struck Gold with 'Genius Hughes'

The New Jersey Devils have started the season 9-4-0, earning the top spot in the Metropolitan Division with 18 points. Their hot start can’t be discussed without mentioning the team’s points and goals leader, Jack Hughes.

In 13 games, the center has recorded 16 points — 10 goals and 6 assists. He notched his third career hat trick against the Toronto Maple Leafs in a 5-2 Devils win.

After opening the season with a loss in Carolina, the Devils quickly turned things around, going on an eight-game win streak. A recent West Coast road trip, however, set them back, as they went 1-3-0 over four games.

Back home in Newark, the Devils return with an away record of 4-4-0 while remaining perfect at home (5-0-0).

Several players have had strong starts, but as rookie Arseny Gritsyuk shared on his Telegram channel, Hughes has been “genius.”

On several occasions, Gritsyuk has referred to the center as “Genius Hughes” — a fitting description of how impactful Hughes has been this season.

The Devils are averaging 3.54 goals per game, scoring 46 total while allowing 40 against. Hughes’ 10 goals account for roughly a quarter of the team’s total scoring.

“Genius” is an understatement for the value Hughes brings.

At just 24 years old, Hughes is signed through 2030 on an eight-year, $64 million contract ($8 million AAV) — a deal ranked by The Athletic as one of the best in the NHL this offseason.

The Devils struck gold when they selected him first overall in the 2019 NHL Draft.

In just seven seasons, Hughes has recorded four 50-plus-point seasons and one 40-goal campaign. He became the first Devil since Zach Parise (2008-09) to score 40 goals and was the second-youngest player in franchise history to reach that mark.

He’s also the fastest player in Devils history, reaching 300 career points in just 325 games, and has already helped lead the team to multiple postseason appearances.

Health remains the main concern for Hughes. His ability to stay in the lineup will be crucial to the Devils’ success this season.

If his start is any indication, Jack Hughes truly is a genius.

