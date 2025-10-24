Gritsyuk Scores First NHL Goal as Devils Extend Win Streak to Six

New Jersey Devils rookie Arseny Gritsyuk scored his first NHL goal in New Jersey’s 4-1 win over the Minnesota Wild at the Prudential Center, helping the team extend its winning streak to six games.

The 24-year-old forward has quickly become a fan favorite on and off the ice. His first goal was a long-awaited moment, and one he was thrilled to finally achieve.

Following the game, Gritsyuk spoke with the media through translator Sergei Brylin.

“I’m very excited that it finally happened,” Gritsyuk told NHL.com. “It took longer than I thought, but it finally happened — and I think many more are ahead.”

Drafted by the Devils in 2019, Gritsyuk spent the past few seasons playing in the Kontinental Hockey League before joining New Jersey this year. He impressed early, leading the team in preseason scoring with five points.

Gritsyuk has started his NHL career on a strong note, contributing to a Devils team that currently sits near the top of the league standings.

The rookie began the season on the fourth line but was promoted to play alongside Nico Hischier and Timo Meier against Minnesota due to injuries.

“When I saw the lineup and knew I was playing with Nico and Timo, I knew I’d be going up against Minnesota’s top lines,” Gritsyuk said. “I needed to bring my best game without the puck and focus on my defensive responsibilities. The message from the coaches was that I didn’t need to change anything — just play the same way and the chances would come.”

Gritsyuk’s defensive play was a major factor in the victory. Head coach Sheldon Keefe praised the young forward’s maturity and versatility after the game to NHL.com.

“Gritsyuk did a tremendous job, and it comes off his two previous games,” Keefe told NHL.com. “His line with Cody Glass and Connor Brown went head-to-head against Draisaitl, and he handled it well. Yesterday in Toronto, it was the Nylander group a lot. He’s shown he can handle tough matchups. He came over billed as a scorer and shooter, but he’s shown us his passing and his defensive game. He’s just a complete hockey player.”

After the game, Gritsyuk shared a lighthearted message with fans on his Telegram channel:

“Well, finally, a holiday has come to my street. 🙃🔥 Congratulations to everyone on your victory and have a nice day. ❤️ We have a day off tomorrow — we’ll go find out about kindergarten for our daughter. In short, it will be interesting!”

His teammates also celebrated the milestone, sharing their congratulations and praise for Gritsyuk on social media.

Through seven NHL games, Gritsyuk has five points (one goal, four assists). If he continues at this pace, the young forward could quickly become a serious Calder Trophy candidate.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.