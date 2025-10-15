Hot Start on the Road: Key Players Power the Devils Into Their Home Opener

The New Jersey Devils concluded their first road trip of the season, having played three games in Carolina, Tampa Bay, and Columbus.

The team heads into its home opener with a 2-1-0 record.

Several players have stood out early on, including rookies, newly signed players, and veterans, and the Devils have started their season on the right foot.

As the team heads into the home opener tomorrow night, here are the standout players from the first road trip of the season.

Arseny Gritsyuk

First up is no surprise, Arseny Gritsyuk. The rookie joined the team this season after spending the past few years in the KHL.

He has three points in his first three NHL games, all assists. His ability to set up plays and create scoring opportunities for his teammates has been impressive. The 24-year-old has made a fantastic first impression on the organization.

Timo Meier

Next is Timo Meier. After signing an eight-year, $8.8-million-per-year contract extension, Meier has produced around 50 points in each of the past two seasons. The year before he signed, he totaled 77 points, closer to the production the Devils are hoping to see again from the 29-year-old winger.

Through the first three games this season, Meier has tallied three points (two goals and one assist). His strong start is encouraging for Devils fans hoping he can return to 70-plus-point form.

Connor Brown

Connor Brown has also made an early impact. Signed in free agency to a four-year, $12-million deal on July 1, Brown has already scored two goals. His early chemistry with teammates has helped add depth to the Devils’ forward group.

Luke Hughes

Finally, Luke Hughes has stood out on the blue line.

Hughes signed a seven-year, $63-million contract on October 1, tying him for the highest salary on the Devils’ roster. He has quickly proved his worth, recording four assists in the first three games. The defenseman is off to a blazing start and is tied with Jesper Bratt for the team lead in points (4).

Several Devils have impressed so far, and there’s still plenty of hockey left to play. The team has already faced some early injury challenges, so staying hot and healthy will be key to making a deeper playoff run than last season, which remains the ultimate goal.

The puck drops for the home opener at 7 p.m. tomorrow, giving fans their first chance to see the 2025–26 Devils on home ice.