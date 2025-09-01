Is a Healthy Jack Hughes Better Than Auston Matthews?

NHL Network’s Mike Rupp gave high praise to New Jersey Devils franchise center Jack Hughes when he said, “A healthy Jack Hughes, I would take him over Auston Matthews.”

While this may seem like a bold take, let’s further examine Rupp’s statement.

In six NHL seasons, Hughes has played 368 games, recording 351 points on 141 goals and 210 assists. As Rupp noted, though, Hughes has struggled to stay healthy since being drafted first overall in 2019. He has spent his entire career with the Devils to this point and is set to become a free agent in 2030.

Matthews, drafted three years earlier, went first overall to the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2016. Over nine seasons with Toronto, he has played 629 games and amassed 727 points, broken down into 401 goals and 326 assists.

While it’s difficult to compare the two players on career totals alone, we can look at Matthews’ first six seasons against Hughes’ six so far.

It’s important to note there is no perfect way to compare players. Each has different skills, strengths, and intangibles, and Hughes’ injuries complicate the picture. Still, the numbers tell part of the story.

Both were drafted at 18. For Matthews, his first six seasons ran from 2016–17 through 2021–22. During that span, he played 407 games and collected 457 points, with 259 goals and 198 assists.

That means Matthews played 39 more games than Hughes and scored 106 more points. Even so, Hughes recorded 12 more assists in fewer games, showcasing his playmaking ability.

Ultimately, statistics alone don’t settle the debate. Matthews’ numbers over his first six seasons outpace Hughes’, but Hughes’ value to the Devils goes beyond the scoresheet. A fully healthy Hughes could change the conversation, though we may never know how his first six years might have compared to Matthews’.

Both former No. 1 picks have shined in their own ways for their respective franchises.