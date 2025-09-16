Jack Hughes Eyes Healthy Start as Devils Open Training Camp

The puck drops on training camp in just 24 hours, and the New Jersey Devils are gearing up for another push at a successful season. A key factor will be staying healthy, something that has plagued the team in recent years and limited their playoff potential.

No player has felt that more than 24-year-old forward Jack Hughes.

Drafted first overall in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, Hughes has endured multiple season-altering injuries, including two major shoulder surgeries.

In 2021–22, Hughes was on pace for a career year with 26 goals and 30 assists in just 49 games before a hit from Islanders forward Oliver Wahlstrom caused an MCL sprain that required surgery. In 2023–24, Hughes put up 74 points in 62 games but missed roughly 20 contests after crashing into the boards in November, suffering another shoulder injury. And last season, he was once again off to a strong start when another upper-body injury struck. He returned briefly, but ultimately needed shoulder surgery that ended his season early—despite already recording 74 points in 62 games.

Hughes discussed his health and the season ahead with Elliotte Friedman and Kyle Bukauskas on Sportsnet’s 32 Thoughts podcast during the NHL Player Media Tour in Las Vegas.

“I’m feeling good right now. My body’s in a good spot, and I feel like my head is in a good spot too,” Hughes said. “I’m excited for the year to come.”

Now entering his seventh NHL season, Hughes says he’s ready to go. Tomorrow, he’ll hit the ice at training camp, hoping this year is finally the one where health and success go hand in hand.