Jack Hughes Leads Devils Past Oilers with Two-Goal Performance

Jack Hughes left Saturday afternoon’s game with two goals, adding to his strong start early on this season. Hughes has already recorded six points in the New Jersey Devils’ first five games.

In Saturday’s matchup, he not only collected three points, but one of his two goals was the game-winner.

The 24-year-old scored off a bouncing puck that Brett Pesce was able to settle and feed to Hughes.

While Hughes buried the goal, a highlight-reel finish, Pesce had a massive role in making the play happen.

Pesce spoke with the media following the game and described the play from his perspective.

“I saw him flying and saw two guys cheating. So I just tried to get it to him, and he turned on the afterburners," said Pesce.

Hughes gave Pesce praise for his assistance in setting up the play.

“It was a great pass in the neutral zone, just a quick-up. He could drag it back a little bit, and that lane closes." Hughes said. "For him to knock that down and then give it up to me right away keeps that seam open for me to split the middle. Just a really heady play by him.”

Following the game, Hughes spoke with Rachel Herzog about playing in front of the home crowd and seeing so many No. 86 jerseys at Prudential Center.

“It’s the best feeling coming out and there’s a ton of jerseys out here. [We have the] best fans.”

The Devils defeated last season’s Western Conference champions 5–3, improving to 4–1 for the first time in nearly three years.

The team hadn’t won four straight games in 1,006 days. When asked about the streak, Devils defenseman Brett Pesce shared his thoughts, despite not being with the team during the previous run.

“That’s a crazy stat. Probably should have figured that out last year... No matter what happens, we’re not going to get rattled,” Pesce said.

Hughes was a major factor in the win, shifting the game’s momentum with his first goal. He has become a cornerstone of the Devils’ front line after being selected first overall in the 2019 NHL Draft.

Last season, Hughes tallied 70 points in 62 games before suffering an injury that sidelined him for an extended stretch.

Five games into the 2025–26 season, Hughes already has three goals and three assists.

If Hughes can stay healthy, there’s no doubt he can help lead this team to a successful season. The Devils have already shown they can compete and win against strong opponents. If they can stay consistent and healthy, it could be a thrilling year for the organization.