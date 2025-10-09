John Tortorella Predicts the Devils Will Win the Stanley Cup, Could He Be Right?

Newest ESPN staff member and former NHL coach John Tortorella made a bold prediction this week: he believes the New Jersey Devils will win the Stanley Cup this season.

During an ESPN segment, several analysts ranked which team they think will capture the Stanley Cup. The votes were spread across the league: the Colorado Avalanche received five votes, the Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars each earned four votes, the reigning champion Florida Panthers and the Edmonton Oilers both received three votes.

Tortorella was the only ESPN analyst to pick the Devils.

Is his prediction realistic, or was it simply a hot take?

The Devils haven’t won the Stanley Cup since 2003 and have made nine postseason appearances since 2005:

2005–06

2006–07

2007-08

2008–09

2009–10

2011–12

2017–18

2022–23

2024–25

Last season, New Jersey was eliminated in the first round by the Carolina Hurricanes in a 4–1 series loss.

Since that exit, the Devils have added several key pieces. Young standouts Arseny Gritsyuk, Simon Nemec, and Seamus Casey are expected to make an impact, while the goaltending tandem of Jacob Markstrom and Jake Allen gives the team stability in net. The organization’s deep prospect pool also remains an asset.

This offseason, the Devils brought in veterans Connor Brown and Evgenii Dadonov, both of whom have carved out roles in the lineup. Returning stars Nico Hischier, Jack Hughes, Jesper Bratt, and Timo Meier headline one of the strongest offensive cores in the league, while the blue line is anchored by veteran Dougie Hamilton and 22-year-old Luke Hughes.

On paper, the Devils have the pieces to make a deep playoff run. So, could Tortorella be right? It’s not out of the question.

Unlike predicting his former team, the Philadelphia Flyers, who missed the postseason last year, Tortorella’s pick has some logic behind it. The Devils boast talent, depth, and a balance of veteran presence and youthful energy.

Ultimately, their success will depend on health and consistency. If Jack Hughes and the team’s top players can stay healthy and build on last season’s progress, a longer playoff run and perhaps even a Stanley Cup could be within reach.