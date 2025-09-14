Lachance Stands Out as New Wave of Devils Prospects Impress

Two New Jersey Devils prospects will sit out today’s game against the Boston Bruins. The Prospect Challenge has been taking place this past week in Buffalo, New York, as the Devils’ top prospects compete to make an impression and vie for a roster spot.

The full Devils roster will come together on September 17 for training camp ahead of the 2025–26 season.

The prospects have made a strong start, recording decisive wins in the first two games of the Challenge. Today’s final matchup offers the team an opportunity to cap off the tournament and continue building momentum heading into training camp.

The performance from these young players is especially encouraging given that many of New Jersey’s previous top prospects, including Luke Hughes and Simon Nemec, have already advanced to the NHL. Both have become consistent contributors for the Devils, highlighting the organization’s recent success in player development.

This weekend has shown that the next wave of talent is also promising. Two players, Seamus Casey and Shane Lachance, have performed so well that they will sit out the final game to rest ahead of training camp.

Lachance, in particular, has stood out. The 23-year-old left wing played at Boston University last season, recording 30 points in 40 NCAA games, including 12 goals and 18 assists. He was acquired by New Jersey from Edmonton in a three-team trade for Trent Frederic on March 4, 2025. Lachance was originally drafted by the Edmonton Oilers in 2021 as the 186th overall pick, 26th in the sixth round.

Last season, he also appeared with the Devils’ AHL affiliate, the Utica Comets, logging two games with one point and one assist. At 6-foot-4, Lachance made his presence felt during the Prospect Challenge, despite having a goal waved off in the first period of New Jersey’s 8–2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. He stood up for a teammate and showcased his skill and physicality on the ice.

Lachance will sit out today’s game to rest ahead of the full team’s reunion in Newark. While he is competing for a spot on the NHL roster, he faces a deep pool of talent. With players like Arseni Gritsyuk also in the mix, Lachance may spend additional time developing before securing a permanent role.

Regardless, his strong showing in the Prospect Challenge has earned him attention within the Devils organization and positioned him as a player to watch heading into training camp.