Luke Hughes’ Contract Talks Highlight the Devils’ Present and Past

The biggest storyline in New Jersey Devils hockey right now is Luke Hughes’ new contract, which is still being negotiated.

Hughes, drafted in the first round of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, made his NHL debut late in the 2022–23 season and has since played three seasons with the Devils. He’s now looking to secure a long-term extension with the same team where his brother, Jack, has already become the franchise centerpiece.

But the path to New Jersey wasn’t always smooth for the Hughes brothers.

Jack Hughes, the first overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, struggled in his early days with the team. At just 18 years old, he cracked the Devils’ roster, playing 61 games in his rookie season with seven goals, 14 assists, and 21 points. Averaging 15:52 of ice time, he made an immediate impact but also faced growing pains.

“It wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows,” Jack admitted in an interview with ESPN’s Emily Kaplan. He explained that after being selected first overall, the spotlight felt overwhelming while he was still learning how to find his style of play in the NHL.

“I hated it. I was in high school driving a car my parents paid for, and then the following year you’re making a million bucks,” Hughes said.

Playing in the NHL as a teenager against veterans like Sidney Crosby, Brad Marchand, and Connor McDavid was a massive adjustment. The pressure wasn’t just on the ice either.

“People were calling me like some pretty boy hockey player who couldn’t play,” Hughes recalled.

From those rocky beginnings, Jack’s career has transformed. He is now one of the Devils’ top players and a true franchise cornerstone, making his mark both on and off the ice. He’s already etched his name into the Devils’ record books, becoming one of the franchise’s few 40-goal scorers. His best season came in 2022–23, when he tallied 43 goals and 56 assists for a franchise-record 99 points in 78 games.

Now a leader in the locker room and a face of the league, Jack Hughes has set the standard in New Jersey.

As Luke works toward his new deal, his journey will inevitably be compared to his brother’s. The expectation is that he will re-sign with the Devils soon and continue building the Hughes family legacy in Newark.