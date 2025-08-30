New Jersey Devils fans have spent most of the past two months waiting for a new contract for star defenseman Luke Hughes.

The 21-year-old was drafted in the first round of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft and has been with the team ever since. He joins his older brother, Jack Hughes, a franchise center, on the Devils roster.

At the end-of-year media availability, general manager Tom Fitzgerald stated that getting Luke signed to a new contract was a “number one priority.”

Nearly three months later, there has been no news, until now. On Friday, Ryan Novozinsky of NJ.com reported that Hughes’ camp is seeking a deal that would expire in 2030, the same year Jack’s contract ends. The brothers would then aim to hit free agency together.

Jack is already on an eight-year, $64 million deal and is entering the third year of his contract. Now, his younger brother is reportedly looking for a five-year deal.

Novozinsky noted that the Devils were considering either a three-year bridge deal or a full eight-year contract. It seems Luke is pushing for exactly five years to align his timeline with Jack’s.

Hughes has played 155 career games, recording 17 goals, 76 assists, and 93 points.

He is expected to be a centerpiece of the franchise, following in his brother’s footsteps. Still, this latest development could raise some concern for the Devils.

So far, Fitzgerald and Hughes’ camp haven’t been able to reach an agreement on a deal many thought would be completed before the 2025–26 season. With just over a month until the puck drops on October 9, Fitzgerald still has time to get it done.

Luke remains a restricted free agent, and there have been no indications that he’s exploring a move away from the Devils, at least not until 2030.