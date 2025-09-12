Mikael Diotte Shines In Devils First Game of Prospects Challenge

There was one defenseman who stole the spotlight in the New Jersey Devils' 8-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets in the club's first game of the 2025 Prospects Challenge.

After 60 minutes, Mikael Diotte, 22, collected a team-leading three points, with two goals and one assist. He opened the scoring at the 11:46 mark of the opening frame at even strength. In the second period, he scored his second, giving New Jersey a 4-2 lead over the Blue Jackets. His lone assist was on Nathan Lecompte's first goal of the night.

"The first couple shifts were a little bit rough, finding the timing and everything," he told NJD.TV. "But I think that (as the game went on), I was feeling better and better."

"I was really excited to see (Diotte) ," Utica Comets head coach Ryan Parent told NJD.TV. "He was one of the guys that we were familiar with and were anxious to see how he spent his summer. He had a long, long time off rehabbing. He put a lot of effort into it, so when we saw him, he had tons of energy. Sometimes that goes the wrong direction, but I thought he played a strong game. He put the puck on net and got rewarded for it. I thought he had a really strong night."

On Mar. 2, 2024, the Devils signed the undrafted blueliner to a three-year, entry-level contract that began in 2024-25. Last season, Diotte played five games with the Utica Comets (AHL) in October and two games in early November with the Adirondack Thunder (ECHL).

In late November, it was announced that he suffered a season-ending injury, limiting his first pro season to seven games and three points (one goal, two assists).

"It was great for me to (be) back with the boys," Diotte continued. "I was out for a long time last season, so being able to be back in, and play a good game. It was just nice to be part of the boys and be back with the Devils."

On Thursday night, the 6-foot-3, 205 pound defenseman was paired with Jeremy Hanzel who picked up an assist. The Devils next game is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 12 at 7:00 p.m. against the Buffalo Sabres.

Make sure you bookmark THN's New Jersey Devils site for THN's latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more.

The Mental Side of the Game: Devils Players & Mental Skills Coach Andy Swärd Take You Behind the Scenes