MSG Network Adds Two Former Devils to Broadcast Team

The New Jersey Devils and MSG Network have announced that two former players will join the team as TV analysts for pre- and post-game coverage occasionally over the course of the season.

The MSG Network serves as the primary broadcast home for the Devils, Rangers, Islanders, and Knicks. Cory Schneider and Mike Rupp will join Rachel Herzog and Bryce Salvador during the 2025–26 season.

Schneider played for the Devils from 2013 to 2020. He shared goaltending duties with Martin Brodeur during his first season before becoming the team’s number one goalie.

Drafted 26th overall by the Vancouver Canucks in the 2004 NHL Entry Draft, Schneider spent five seasons in Vancouver before joining New Jersey. He finished his career with the Islanders. In total, Schneider played 410 NHL games, recording 171 wins and a .918 save percentage.

Rupp also spent time with the Devils, playing for the organization from 2002 to 2009. During that period, he also played for the Phoenix Coyotes (2003–2006) and the Columbus Blue Jackets (2005–2006). His last five seasons in the league were spent with the Pittsburgh Penguins, Minnesota Wild, and New York Rangers. While with New Jersey, Rupp won the Stanley Cup in 2003.

Drafted in the third round of the 2000 NHL Entry Draft, Rupp played 610 NHL games over his career, recording 99 points, including 54 goals and 45 assists.

Now 45 years old, Rupp has transitioned to broadcasting. Both he and Schneider have experience as analysts with the NHL Network and bring on-air experience following their playing careers.

They are set to make several appearances throughout the season, as the former Devils start their MSG Broadcasting rookie seasons.