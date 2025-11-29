New Devils Fans: Here’s Everything You Need to Know

The New Jersey Devils are attracting a surge of enthusiastic new fans.

​Based on social media posts and tweets, the New Jersey Devils have seen their follower count increase. ​

For newcomers, here is everything you need to know. ​

The New Jersey Devils didn’t start in Newark, New Jersey. The franchise began as the Kansas City Scouts, then became the Colorado Rockies, and finally, in 1982, they became the New Jersey Devils. ​

They have won three Stanley Cups in franchise history: 1994-95, 1999-00, and 2002-03. ​Throughout that period, several dominant players have become part of Devils history. ​

Martin Brodeur holds the league record for most regular-season wins (691) and is arguably one of the best goaltenders in the history of the game.

Ken Daneyko, Scott Stevens, and Scott Niedermayer are the three defensemen who have their numbers retired by the team. ​Daneyko (1982-2003), Stevens (1991-2005), and Niedermayer (1991-2004) had their numbers retired. ​

The final player whose number hangs in the rafters is left wing Patrik Elias. Elias played from 1994 to 2016 and spent his whole career with the Devils. ​

While they currently play at the Prudential Center in Newark, their previous home was in East Rutherford. ​

The Devils count two big rivals. Their main competitor is the 'cross-river rival,' the New York Rangers. Due to proximity, the Philadelphia Flyers are their second major rival. ​

Leadership and ownership are also integral to the team's story. The New Jersey Devils are currently coached by Sheldon Keefe and owned by the Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment organization. The organization acquired the team in 2013. They also own the Philadelphia 76ers (NBA) and the Washington Commanders (NFL). ​When Harris Blitzer Sports and Entertainment acquired the team, it was struggling.

Since the acquisition in 2013, the team has made the postseason just three times.

First in 2017-18, when they lost in five games. In 2022-23, they made a deeper run, playing 12 games before being eliminated, and finally, last season, the team played five postseason games before their season came to a close. ​

The team’s mascot is the New Jersey Devil, named after the state’s history. This horned, red Devil appears at all home games. ​The team has had several top draft picks in the last few years.

Since 2013, they have taken two players first overall, one second, one 4th, and one 6th. ​

2015: Pavel Zacha (6th overall)

2017: Nico Hischier (1st overall)

2019: Jack Hughes (1st overall)

2020: Alexander Holtz (7th overall)

2021: Luke Hughes (4th overall)

2022: Simon Nemec (2nd overall)

This season, the current roster consists of 22 active players; however, the full season roster is below.

Centers: Paul Cotter, Cody Glass, Luke Glendening, Nico Hischier, Jack Hughes, Marc McLaughlin, Dawson Mercer.

Left wingers: Jesper Bratt, Juho Lammikko, Ondrej Palat.

Right wingers: Connor Brown, Evgenii Dadonov, Arseny Gritsyuk, Lenni Hameenaho, Nathan Legare, Zack MacEwen, Timo Meier, Stefan Noesen.

Defensemen: Dennis Cholowski, Brenden Dillon, Dougie Hamilton, Luke Hughes, Johnathan Kovacevic, Simon Nemec, Brett Pesce, Jonas Siegenthaler, Colton White. ​

Two goaltenders are on the team: Jacob Markstrom and Jake Allen.

Right now, the Devils are 16-7-1 and sit atop the Metropolitan Division.

Currently, Jesper Bratt leads the team in points with 22. Jack Hughes leads the team in goals with 10. Bratt also leads in assists with 22, and Luke Hughes tops the team in penalty minutes with 22.

Highlighting family ties, the team also features the Hughes brothers, Jack and Luke. Drafted three years apart, they play on opposite sides of the ice.

Turning to current injuries, the Devils have six players unavailable at the moment.

​Evgenii Dadonov is out with an undisclosed injury. He is expected to miss an extended period.

Jack Hughes is currently out with a hand injury after sustaining an injury in a freak accident at a team dinner.

Additionally, Brett Pesce and Zack MacEwen are out with upper-body injuries. Johnathan Kovacevic is sidelined with a knee injury, and Marc McLaughlin is out with an undisclosed injury.

Looking ahead, the Devils' next game is tomorrow at home against the Philadelphia Flyers for the second time this month.

​The puck will drop at 7 PM tomorrow.

