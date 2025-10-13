New Devils Forward To Miss Time With Injury

New Jersey Devils head coach Sheldon Keefe has announced that Devils forward Zack MacEwen will be out for "an extended period of time" after suffering an injury during the club's last matchup against the Tampa Bay Lightning, as reported by The Hockey News' Kristy Flannery.

In his Devils debut against the Lightning, MacEwen recorded one hit and two shots in 7:12 of ice time.

The Devils acquired MacEwen from the Ottawa Senators earlier this month in exchange for Kurtis MacDermid. This was after MacEwen posted two goals, one assist, three points, 21 penalty minutes, and 49 hits in 21 games this past season with the Senators.

MacEwen being sidelined for a decent amount of time is certainly not ideal for the Devils. They are already dealing with injury trouble elsewhere, and now they have lost another one of their experienced depth forwards with MacEwen out.

In 238 games over eight NHL seasons split between the Vancouver Canucks, Philadelphia Flyers, Los Angeles Kings, Senators, and Devils, MacEwen has recorded 17 goals, 17 assists, 34 points, 323 penalty minutes, and 524 hits.