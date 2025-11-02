New Jersey Devils Dodge Another Loss

In Newark, many eyes were on the New Jersey Devils as they faced the Los Angeles Kings in Los Angeles last night and looked to get back in the win column.

However, most sports fans in Los Angeles weren’t focused on hockey—they were tuned in to watch the Los Angeles Dodgers clinch their second straight World Series title.

Devils team reporter Amanda Stein noted that even fans inside Crypto.com Arena were following both games at once.

During the third period, the Kings even showed the Dodgers game on the scoreboard’s split screen.

Fans erupted with cheers for both Los Angeles teams, as the Dodgers played a close game and the Kings trailed 3–0 with just over ten minutes left in regulation.

A goal from Andrei Kuzmenko finally got the Kings on the board, coinciding almost perfectly with Miguel Rojas’ game-tying home run for the Dodgers in the ninth inning.

The simultaneous scores sent Crypto.com Arena into a frenzy.

“It got so loud—you knew why—but it got pretty tricky there trying to call lines,” Devils head coach Sheldon Keefe told NHL.com. “Luckily, our goaltender stayed dialed in through that.”

The Dodgers went on to win, while the Kings fell 4–1 to the Devils. With the victory, New Jersey snapped its two-game losing streak and improved to 9–3–0.

One might say they dodged another loss.

The Devils continue their road trip today in Anaheim, where they’ll face the 6–3–1 Ducks.