New Jersey Devils Goalie Clears Waivers

New Jersey Devils goaltender Nico Daws is staying put, as he has officially cleared waivers.

Daws stood out as a potential goaltender who could get claimed off waivers. Yet, thankfully for the Devils, the 24-year-old will be staying put and can now be sent down to their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Utica Comets.

While Daws cleared waivers, the NHL saw two other goalies get claimed on Oct. 6. Cayden Primeay was claimed off waivers by the Toronto Maple Leafs from the Carolina Hurricanes, while Colten Ellis was claimed by the Buffalo Sabres from the St. Louis Blues.

Daws has appeared in 52 career games over three NHL seasons with the Devils, where he has recorded a 22-23-1 record, a .898 save percentage, a 2.98 goals-against average, and one shutout. During this past season with New Jersey, he had a 3-1-0 record, a .939 save percentage, and a 1.60 goals-against average.