New Jersey Devils Near Season Opener After Three Preseason Games

The New Jersey Devils are just eleven days away from puck drop on the 2025–26 season. The team has played three preseason games and currently holds a record of 2-1.

The Devils used mostly prospects in their first preseason game, but with three games in the books, it’s worth looking at how each player has performed so far.

Preseason Stats Snapshot (Through Three Games)

PRESEASON 2025-2026 NEW JERSEY DEVILS (2-1-0)

POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW OTG S PCTG

RW 81 *Gritsyuk, Arseny 3 2 1 3 1 0 1 0 1 0 12 16.7

LW 48 Halonen, Brian 3 1 2 3 0 2 1 0 0 0 5 20.0

D 7 Hamilton, Dougie 2 1 1 2 0 0 1 0 0 0 10 10.0

C 14 Glendening, Luke 3 1 1 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 6 16.7

C 36 Crookshank, Angus 2 1 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 50.0

RW 37 *Legare, Nathan 2 1 1 2 1 10 0 0 0 0 2 50.0

LW 47 Cotter, Paul 2 1 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 16.7

C 91 Mercer, Dawson 1 1 1 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 100.0

D 17 Nemec, Simon 2 0 2 2 3 0 0 0 0 0 3 0.0

D 24 *Casey, Seamus 1 0 2 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 0.0

RW 28 Meier, Timo 1 0 2 2 1 2 0 0 0 0 2 0.0

D 44 Cholowski, Dennis 2 0 2 2 1- 0 0 0 0 0 4 0.0

C 86 Hughes, Jack 1 0 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0.0

C 13 Hischier, Nico 1 1 0 1 1 0 1 0 0 0 5 20.0

RW 16 Brown, Connor 1 1 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 0 3 33.3

LW 33 Dadonov, Evgenii 1 1 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 100.0

D 73 *Edwards, Ethan 3 1 0 1 0 4 0 0 0 0 1 100.0

D 5 Dillon, Brenden 1 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 0.0

C 10 Rooney, Kevin 2 0 1 1 2- 0 0 0 0 0 3 0.0

LW 18 Palat, Ondrej 1 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0

D 22 Pesce, Brett 1 0 1 1 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 0.0

LW 39 Hardman, Mike 2 0 1 1 2- 0 0 0 0 0 2 0.0

LW 63 Bratt, Jesper 1 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 0.0

D 2 Addison, Calen 1 0 0 0 3- 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0

C 12 Glass, Cody 2 0 0 0 1- 0 0 0 0 0 4 0.0

C 21 McLaughlin, Marc 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0

LW 23 MacDermid, Kurtis 1 0 0 0 1- 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0

D 32 Ozipov, Dmitry 1 0 0 0 2- 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0

D 45 White, Colton 1 0 0 0 2- 2 0 0 0 0 2 0.0

LW 46 *Gruden, Jonathan 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0

D 71 Siegenthaler, Jonas 2 0 0 0 3 2 0 0 0 0 3 0.0

C 74 Bordeleau, Thomas 1 0 0 0 1- 0 0 0 0 0 1 0.0

D 82 Strand, Austin 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0.0

Players to Watch

Brian Halonen – Halonen has emerged as a top performer this preseason, tallying one goal and two assists for three points. The six-foot, 207-pound winger has spent the last few seasons in the AHL, where he recorded 47 goals in 97 games. On September 21, he scored a one-timer on the power play to even the score against the New York Rangers. Halonen has shown he deserves serious consideration for a roster spot.

Arseny Gritsyuk – One of the most highly anticipated prospects of the year, Gritsyuk joined the Devils from Russia and has impressed during training camp. He has scored two goals and one assist in three games, earning a spot on the top line alongside Jack Hughes and Jesper Bratt.

Ethan Edwards – The defenseman has one goal in three games, but his overall play on the blue line has caught the attention of coaches and fans alike.

Luke Glendening – Invited on a Professional Tryout Contract (PTO), Glendening has made an impact with two points (one goal, one assist) in three games. He has earned the respect of teammates and coaching staff, and his strong faceoff percentage makes him the most likely PTO to earn a regular-season contract.

Georgi Romanov – Another PTO player, Romanov played one preseason game, posting a .917 save percentage in 40 minutes, allowing one goal while stopping 12 shots to secure a win. While it’s unlikely he will earn a contract given the Devils’ stacked goaltending roster, he has been a bright spot in preseason action.

Looking Ahead

Overall, the preseason has provided several storylines to follow as both young and veteran players compete for spots on the Devils’ roster. With the regular season just over a week away, fans have plenty to be excited about as the team finalizes its lineup.