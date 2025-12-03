New Jersey Devils Prospect Shines for Boston University

New Jersey Devils goaltending prospect Mikhail Yegorov stopped 28 of the 29 shots he faced on November 29, when the Boston University Terriers took on Cornell at Madison Square Garden. ​

The New Jersey Devils drafted the 19-year-old in the second round of the 2024 NHL draft.

Yegorov left the USHL Omaha Lancers to join Boston University midway through the 2024-25 campaign. He was quickly challenged and showed up on the biggest stage for the team at the Beanpot tournament. ​

Now in the 2025-26 season, Yegorov has continued his strong play. In 15 games, he has posted a .891 save percentage, stopping 394 shots and allowing 48 goals. His current record stands at 7-6-1, and he is on track to appear in more games than last season. ​

This continuity was evident when the Boston University sophomore took on Cornell at Madison Square Garden. ​Yegorov saved 28 shots, earning a .966 save percentage and securing the 2-1 win for the Terriers. ​

Yegorov’s strong performances provide hope for the Devils’ future as their current goaltending situation is defined by Jake Allen, signed through 2029-30, and Jacob Markstrom, signed through 2028 on a recent two-year extension. ​

As Yegorov enters his second NCAA season, his continued development comes at a crucial time: Allen and Markstrom, both 35, may leave future openings after their contracts expire. ​

With one of their top goaltending prospects performing well, the Devils can look ahead with growing optimism. ​

