New Jersey Devils Rank High in NHL Franchise Values

The New Jersey Devils have been ranked 11th among all NHL franchises in Sportico’s latest team valuation report, coming in at $2.06 billion.

According to Sportico, the average NHL team is valued at $2.1 billion. The Toronto Maple Leafs top the list at $4.25 billion, while the Columbus Blue Jackets sit last at $1.3 billion. Collectively, the league’s 32 franchises are worth $67.1 billion.

Sportico’s rankings are based on multiple factors, including team revenue (sourced from public records, interviews with owners, and industry insiders), as well as valuations of related businesses and real estate holdings. Their breakdown includes:

Total Value: Enterprise value of the team plus related businesses and real estate.

Team Value: Fair market value of the franchise itself, derived from hockey-specific revenue metrics.

Team-Related Businesses & Real Estate: Additional assets such as practice facilities, AHL affiliates, and arena-related properties.

The Devils’ valuation represents a 21% year-over-year increase, placing them just behind the Detroit Red Wings and ahead of the Vegas Golden Knights.

Top 15 NHL Team Valuations (Sportico 2025)

Toronto Maple Leafs – $4.25B (↑16%) New York Rangers – $3.65B (↑12%) Montreal Canadiens – $3.3B (↑13%) Boston Bruins – $3B (↑12%) Los Angeles Kings – $2.96B (↑18%) Edmonton Oilers – $2.76B (↑15%) Chicago Blackhawks – $2.74B (↑12%) Philadelphia Flyers – $2.66B (↑16%) Washington Capitals – $2.3B (↑24%) Detroit Red Wings – $2.11B (↑14%) New Jersey Devils – $2.06B (↑21%) Vegas Golden Knights – $2.02B (↑14%) Dallas Stars – $1.94B (↑18%) New York Islanders – $1.93B (↑15%) Carolina Hurricanes – $1.92B (↑49%)

The full rankings of all 32 franchises are available on Sportico.