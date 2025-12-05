New Jersey Devils Recall Angus Crookshank

The New Jersey Devils announced on Friday that they have recalled forward Angus Crookshank from the Utica Comets.

The 26-year-old center has played 17 games so far this season with the Devils' AHL affiliate, the Utica Comets. In those games, Crookshank has scored five goals and tallied two assists for a total of seven points.

In the past two seasons with the Ottawa Senators, Crookshank has played 21 NHL games, recording 2 goals and 4 assists.

The 2018 fifth-round draft pick signed his current contract with the New Jersey Devils on July 1, 2025, securing his place on the roster through the 2026-27 season.

He is on a two-year, $1,550,000 contract with a $775,000 cap hit per season.

Crookshank joined the Devils at their morning skate ahead of the team's matchup against the Vegas Golden Knights.

