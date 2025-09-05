NHL Network Leaves off Devils From Top 20 Defensemen Ahead of 2025–26 Season

NHL Network’s list of the top 20 defensemen heading into the 2025–26 season offers no representation from the New Jersey Devils, not Dougie Hamilton, not Luke Hughes, not Simon Nemec. Instead, Quinn Hughes, Luke’s older brother, secures the No. 2 spot.

Why were Luke Hughes and Dougie Hamilton left off? Luke Hughes, though still early in his career, has tremendous upside and is poised to become a franchise cornerstone. He’s expected to sign a long-term deal before the season begins, giving him the stability to develop into a future top-20 defenseman.

Dougie Hamilton, while still an impactful player, appears past his peak. After a career-high 74 points in 2022–23, injuries sidelined much of his effectiveness. His 40 points in 64 games last season were solid, yet unlikely to warrant league-wide recognition this late in his career.

What does this signal for New Jersey? Despite never having a 50-goal scorer or a 100-point player, the Devils have captured three Stanley Cups, built on a foundation of elite defense. Jack Hughes came excruciatingly close with 99 points in 2022–23, setting the franchise record, with Patrik Eliáš next at 96.

With Hughes on the rise and Hamilton still contributing, the Devils’ core remains defense-heavy and competitive. If Hughes continues progressing, he may very well crack that Top-20 list in the near future, and they remain serious contenders for a deep playoff run this season.