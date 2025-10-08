New Jersey Devils Recall New Forward

The New Jersey Devils have made a roster move in preparation for their 2025-26 regular season opener against the Carolina Hurricanes on Oct. 9.

The Devils have recalled forward Zack MacEwen from their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Utica Comets.

MacEwen was acquired by the Devils from the Ottawa Senators in exchange for Kurtis MacDermid last week and was then placed on waivers. Now, with this call-up, the gritty forward is set to start the 2025-26 season on the Devils' NHL roster.

MacEwen appeared in 21 games last season for the Senators, where he recorded two goals, one assist, 21 penalty minutes, and 49 hits. He also recorded seven goals, nine assists, 16 points, and 29 penalty minutes in 23 games last season with Ottawa's AHL affiliate, the Belleville Senators.

In 237 career NHL games split between the Vancouver Canucks, Philadelphia Flyers, Los Angeles Kings, and Senators, MacEwen has recorded 17 goals, 17 assists, 34 points, 323 penalty minutes, and 523 hits. It will be interesting to see how he improves upon these career stats with the Devils this season from here.