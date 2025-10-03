NHL News: Devils & Senators Complete Trade

The New Jersey Devils have announced that they have acquired Zack MacEwen from the Ottawa Senators in exchange for Kurtis MacDermid.

MacEwen appeared in 29 games this past season with the Senators, where he recorded two goals, one assist, 21 penalty minutes, and 49 hits. This was after he had two goals, one assist, and 55 hits in 30 games with Ottawa during the 2023-24 season.

MacEwen also played in 23 AHL games with the Belleville Senators in 2024-25, where he had seven goals, 16 points, and 29 penalty minutes.

MacDermid, on the other hand, had zero points, 23 penalty minutes, and 40 hits in 23 games with the Devils last season. This was after he had two goals and one assist in 45 games split between the Colorado Avalanche and Devils during the 2023-24 season.

With this move, the Devils have traded one tough guy for another. They are also gaining a little bit of cap space from the move, as MacDermid has a $1.15 million cap hit, while MacEwen has a $775,000 cap hit.