Nico Daws Clears Waivers, Remains with Devils Organization

The New Jersey Devils took a calculated risk earlier this week when they placed goaltender Nico Daws on waivers.

The move came with some risk, as any NHL team could have claimed him. However, the Devils had no choice; Daws needed to clear waivers to remain within the organization. Fortunately for New Jersey, he went unclaimed and will now report to the AHL’s Utica Comets.

That raises two questions: why did the Devils do this, and what would it have meant if he had been claimed?

Goaltending Depth Creates Tough Decisions

The Devils currently boast one of the deeper goaltending pools in the league. With Jacob Markstrom established as the starter and Jake Allen re-signed this offseason to serve as the backup, the top two roster spots are set.

That left Daws as the odd man out. In order to keep him in the organization and send him to the AHL, the team had to expose him to waivers.

Surprisingly, no other club took a chance on the 24-year-old netminder, a fortunate outcome for the Devils, who can now retain him as reliable depth.

Daws’ Track Record

Daws is no stranger to AHL assignments. He has spent most of the past few seasons developing in Utica while filling in at the NHL level when needed.

Over 52 career NHL games with the Devils, Daws has posted a 22-23-1 record, along with a .898 save percentage, 2.98 goals-against average, and one shutout.

Last season, he appeared in four NHL games, going 3-1-0 with an impressive .939 save percentage and 1.60 GAA.

Those numbers highlight why it was somewhat surprising that no team claimed him; he’s proven capable of stepping up when called upon.

What Comes Next

Daws was placed on waivers alongside Mike Hardman, Jonathan Gruden, Nathan Légaré, and Calen Addison as the Devils trimmed their roster before opening night.

While his waiver status limited the team’s options, clearing waivers allows New Jersey to reassign him safely to the AHL while retaining his rights.

Had another team claimed him, the Devils’ goaltending depth would still have been stable, with Mikhail Yegorov and PTO signee Georgi Romanov available as additional options.

For now, keeping Daws in the organization is a win, but as his contract situation evolves, a future trade could be on the table.

For the moment, though, Nico Daws remains a Devil, and he is ready to step up when the opportunity comes again.