Only Two Devils 2025 Draft Picks Crack Prospect Challenge Roster

The New Jersey Devils’ tournament roster included only two of their 2025 draft picks: fourth-round goaltender Trenten Bennett and sixth-round winger David Rozsíval.

New Jersey’s full list of 2025 draft picks:

Round 2 (50th overall): Conrad Fondrk (C)

Round 2 (63rd overall): Ben Kevan (W)

Round 3 (90th overall): Mason Moe (C)

Round 4 (99th overall): Trenten Bennett (G)

Round 4 (114th overall): Gustav Hillström (C)

Round 6 (161st overall): David Rozsíval (W)

Round 6 (178th overall): Sigge Holmgren (D)

The Devils did not have a first-round pick in 2025 but made up for it with depth across the later rounds.

While all seven prospects attended development camp, only Bennett and Rozsíval were invited to participate in this week’s Prospect Challenge. That raises a fair question: why only two? And what’s next for the rest of the 2025 class?

Training Camp Roster

The Devils are carrying a deep group into training camp:

Forwards: Tag Bertuzzi, Alexander Campbell, Brian Carrabes, Cole Davis, Josh Filmon, Caleb Hadland, Lenni Hämeenaho, Shane Lachance, Nathan Lecompte, Jack Malone, Matras Melovsky, David Rozsíval, Cam Squires, Dylan Wendt.

Defensemen: Mikael Diotte, Seamus Casey, Jimmy Dowd Jr., Ethan Edwards, Jeremy Hanzel, Luke Reid, Jackson van de Leest.

Goaltenders: Tyler Brennan, Trenten Bennett, Jakub Malek.

With the NHL roster already stacked, New Jersey has very few open battles heading into camp. Aside from the fourth-line center spot, the Devils’ goaltending, defense, and top lines are essentially set.

Prospect Spotlight

Trenten Bennett (G, 4th round, 99th overall) The 19-year-old goaltender stands at 6-foot-8, 205 pounds. He spent last season with the CCHL’s Kemptville 73’s, where he posted a .912 save percentage in 31 games. Bennett’s size gives him a commanding presence in net, making him a potential long-term asset for the Devils—or a valuable trade piece down the line. He is committed to St. Lawrence University for the 2026–27 NCAA season, so it will likely be a few years before he competes for an NHL role. Bennett backed up against the Buffalo Sabres on September 12 and is expected to start against the Boston Bruins today.

David Rozsíval (W, 6th round, 161st overall) At just 18 years old, Rozsíval slotted into the third line for the first two Prospect Challenge games before moving up to the second line for tonight’s matchup. The Czechia native impressed last season with the Czechia U20 team, recording 37 points in 30 games.

Looking Ahead

Neither Bennett nor Rozsíval is expected to push for an NHL roster spot this season, but their Prospect Challenge performances gave Devils fans a glimpse of the future. Both will need time to develop, but their early appearances generated plenty of excitement about what they could eventually bring to New Jersey.