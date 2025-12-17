Opinion: Devils Miss Out On Quinn Hughes: Tom Fitzgerald Under Scrutiny

The New Jersey Devils came up short in the bidding war for defenseman Quinn Hughes—a pivotal moment in a season where such a star addition could have changed the team's trajectory. The failure to sign Hughes prompts pressing questions: Is general manager Tom Fitzgerald’s job secure, and is he still the right person for the role?

According to Eliotte Friedman on Sportsnet’s 32 Thoughts podcast, Fitzgerald’s job is safe for now.

“First thing I’d like to say is that some people are wondering if Fitzgerald was in trouble, I don’t believe that right now,” said Friedman on the podcast. “God only knows what will happen in the future. But if you’re saying that the New Jersey Devils are on the cusp of a GM change, no…I don’t believe he’s in any trouble now. I just, I don’t believe that’s the case at all.”

The Devils are 18-14-1 in their first 32 games. The team started strong, but has struggled with several injuries. Most notably, losing Jack Hughes in the lineup following a freak accident has seriously hurt the Devils' season.

After struggling in several games, Fitzgerald reportedly discussed acquiring Quinn Hughes with the Vancouver Canucks. However, on Friday, Quinn ultimately signed with the Minnesota Wild.

With Quinn off the market, all eyes are on Fitzgerald for the next move. Fitzgerald, who joined the Devils organization on July 24, 2015, initially worked in hockey operations before becoming interim general manager in January 2020. He was named permanent general manager on July 9, 2020, and has held the position since then.

Fitzgerald has led the Devils to the playoffs twice in the five seasons he has been in charge.

This season has taken a turn recently. The team began the year at the top of the league standings but has since steadily dropped.

To make matters worse, the Devils lost 2-1 on Sunday evening to the Vancouver Canucks, a team at the bottom of the league standings.

Many have raised concerns about the team's recent performance and its future. While it sounds like Fitzgerald’s job is not at risk, the pressure is on in the coming weeks for him to find a solution to the Devils' growing problems.

