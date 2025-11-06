Opinion: Signing Jacob Markstrom Was Necessary

The New Jersey Devils’ decision to extend veteran goaltender Jacob Markstrom was a necessary move for the franchise.

On October 31, the Devils signed Markstrom to a two-year, $12 million contract, a crucial step in avoiding the goaltending carousel of seasons past.

Goaltenders are scarce in today’s NHL, with many teams still searching for stability in net. The Devils, however, have secured their tandem for the next few years.

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman discussed the deal on his 32 Thoughts podcast, saying:

“I understand why New Jersey did this. They’re in win-now mode. It gives them a really good combination. And we’ll see if I’m right about this, but Markstrom’s history is to play better when he’s settled.”

Since signing the extension, Markstrom has recorded 43 saves and even added a primary assist.

Re-signing the 35-year-old netminder was critical. Although the Devils already extended backup goaltender Jake Allen on July 1, keeping Markstrom solidifies the position for the foreseeable future.

Why It Was Necessary

The 2023–24 season perfectly illustrated why goaltending stability was essential. That year, the Devils used five different goaltenders:

Vitek Vanecek: 32 games

Nico Daws: 21 games

Akira Schmid: 19 games

Jake Allen: 13 games

Kaapo Kähkönen: 6 games

The constant rotation left the Devils without consistency in net.

The Devils needed more reliability in net.

Now, with Markstrom and then Allen, who was acquired midway through the 2023–24 season, New Jersey finally has the stability it was searching for.

Markstrom’s Season So Far

Markstrom began the season 2–1 before landing on injured reserve following his October 13 start.

He returned on October 28, but the comeback was rough: he allowed 17 goals over his first few games and posted a season-low .810 save percentage in an 8–4 loss to the Colorado Avalanche.

At that point, his record sat at 2–2–0.

Then came the extension and a bounce-back performance. In his next start, Markstrom turned aside 43 of 44 shots in a win over the Los Angeles Kings, finishing with a stellar .977 save percentage.

His season totals improved to a .875 save percentage and a 4.17 goals-against average. Through his first 144 shots faced, he even contributed offensively with an assist in the team’s November 1 win.

Looking Ahead

With their goaltending tandem locked in for the next two seasons, general manager Tom Fitzgerald can focus on strengthening the roster around them and positioning the Devils for a deep Stanley Cup run.

Devils fans aren’t the only ones happy to see Markstrom back in the net. After signing, he told NHL.com:

“This is the best place to be and the best team I’ve been on.”

