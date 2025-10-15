Opinion: The Devils Need Daws

They may be 2-1-0, but it doesn’t matter if there isn’t security in net.

The New Jersey Devils are no strangers to injured goaltenders. With a tandem of Jake Allen and Jacob Markstrom, two veteran players, the risk of injury is higher.

Luckily for the Devils, Nico Daws has been ready to step up since the moment he was drafted in 2020. Daws has 22 career wins and a .898 save percentage in 52 NHL games.

He played 25 games in 2021–22, 21 games in 2023–24, and six games last season.

While trade discussions have circulated regarding Daws, he remains a crucial part of the Devils’ roster.

Even when he’s in Utica playing with the AHL Comets, he’s always a reliable option for the team.

The Devils haven’t even played a home game yet, and Daws has already been called up.

The team opened the season with three straight road games, posting a 2-1-0 record with Markstrom and Allen in net.

However, in their most recent game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, Allen left after the second period. Markstrom took over but appeared to be in pain after a play.

He quickly skated off the ice at the end of the game and did not appear at practice on Wednesday.

Three games into the season and ahead of the home opener, the morning skate featured two goaltenders: Jake Allen and Nico Daws.

The Devils placed Daws on waivers ahead of the first game of the season for roster purposes. He was not claimed by another team, but when Markstrom returns, the Devils will once again have to place him on waivers.

The team cannot afford to lose Daws. He has been a staple on the roster for five seasons, always ready when needed. While the Devils have a strong starting tandem and a promising pool of prospects, their starters are injury-prone, and their prospects aren’t quite NHL-ready yet.

That leaves Daws, who has already proven he can step up and perform at the NHL level. The Devils should do everything they can to keep him around for the remainder of the season.